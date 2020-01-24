Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,472.94. The stock had a trading volume of 776,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,384.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,263.00. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

