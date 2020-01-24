Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $79.65. 179,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

