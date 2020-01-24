Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.51. 23,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,798. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $199.53 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

