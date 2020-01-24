Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 3,480,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

