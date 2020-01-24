Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,964 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.36. 326,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,082. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.