Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,866,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.80. 366,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

