Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $818-842 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.51 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of ST traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

