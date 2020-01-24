Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SENS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Sensyne Health stock remained flat at $GBX 51 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,268 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.81.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

