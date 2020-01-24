Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $680.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.71.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $596.54. 432,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,733. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $389.01 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.92 and a 200 day moving average of $547.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

