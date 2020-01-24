Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $4,334,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,080 shares of company stock valued at $21,151,141.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

