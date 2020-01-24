Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from to in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.43.

SHOP opened at $469.25 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $476.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.75 and a 200-day moving average of $352.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Shopify by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,770,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Shopify by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

