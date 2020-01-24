Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday.

LON:HSW opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31).

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

