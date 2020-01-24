SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SI-Bone stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 12,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of -0.47. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. Analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,442.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,550 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,004 shares of company stock worth $2,086,181. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

