Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post sales of $341.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.10 million and the lowest is $331.78 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $325.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,294. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $223,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

