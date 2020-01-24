Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

