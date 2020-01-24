Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after buying an additional 594,452 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 395,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,503. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

