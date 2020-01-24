Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 44,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $205.63. 413,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.