Signet Financial Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.87. 26,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

