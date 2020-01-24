Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 827,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

