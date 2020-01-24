Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $116.06. 36,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.