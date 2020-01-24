Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 1,322,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

