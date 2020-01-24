Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Up 5.5%

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75, 325,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 111,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.37. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 657.71% and a negative return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

