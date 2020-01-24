SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SLM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

