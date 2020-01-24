SLM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,494 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the average volume of 276 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

