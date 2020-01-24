SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.00

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 28493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get SMITHS GRP PLC/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.