Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

