Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin Sells 1,571 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $168,254.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,325,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Yoav Galin sold 2,574 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $270,372.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,265,868.69.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.