Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Strathmore Minerals (TSE:STM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Strathmore Minerals (TSE:STM) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Strathmore Minerals earned a news sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Strathmore Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.07 and a 1-year high of C$25.30.

Strathmore Minerals Company Profile

Strathmore Minerals Corp. (Strathmore) is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium, gold and copper properties in the United States. The Company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and copper mineral properties.

