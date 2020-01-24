Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sonos alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 935,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.