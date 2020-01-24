SounDAC Market Cap Hits $55,220.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $55,220.00 and approximately $54,804.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000721 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

