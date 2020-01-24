South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.57).

A number of analysts recently commented on S32 shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

South32 stock traded down GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 141.32 ($1.86). 812,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.30. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Analyst Recommendations for South32 (LON:S32)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit