South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.57).

A number of analysts recently commented on S32 shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

South32 stock traded down GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 141.32 ($1.86). 812,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.30. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

