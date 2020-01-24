Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $374.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,535 shares of company stock valued at $158,057. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

