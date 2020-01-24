SpaceChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $219,802.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, EXX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

