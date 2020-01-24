Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.31, approximately 203,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 186,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Fallscheer Shane 956,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canaan Partners VIII LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,550,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,697,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

