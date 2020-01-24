SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.39

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $13.39. SpartanNash shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 11,227 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.