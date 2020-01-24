SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,287. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

