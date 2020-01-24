SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 832.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,335,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,740,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3648 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.