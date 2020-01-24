Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 56.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $40.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.50 or 0.05539878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034014 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

