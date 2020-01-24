SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,242. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.