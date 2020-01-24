Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.05. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

