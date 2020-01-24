Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JLL stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.