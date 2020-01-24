Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 645 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,509,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 158,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 269,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

CSFL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.