Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $31,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 141,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

