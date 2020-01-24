Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 148.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.