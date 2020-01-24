Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

