SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$8.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

