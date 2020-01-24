SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of SSP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of SSPG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 658 ($8.66). 519,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 661.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 667.66. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

