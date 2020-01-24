Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Trading Down 0.1%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

In other news, major shareholder Juan Manuel Quiroga purchased 495,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,979,700.00.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

