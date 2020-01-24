Stack Financial Management Inc Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 233,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,773. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,070 shares of company stock worth $1,580,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

