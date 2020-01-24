Stack Financial Management Inc Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,146,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,050.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 210,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,317,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.80. 32,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,881. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

